SC orders respondents in Asghar Khan case to submit replies by 9th

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered all 31 respondents, including former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and senior politician Javed Hashmi, who are accused of receiving funds from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), in the famous Asghar Khan case, to positively submit their written replies by June 9.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel ordered this while hearing a matter pertaining to implementation of the top court’s landmark judgement in the famous Asghar Khan case.

At the onset of hearing, the chief justice expressed dismay over the failure of Nawaz Sharif to be present in the court despite the court’s notice. He said it was a court order, which must have been complied with, adding that everyone should comply with the court orders keeping in view its dignity.

The chief justice said he just watched tickers being flashed on television channels that Nawaz Sharif did not turn up despite the court’s notice. He said that the former premier should have sent his representative if he was unable to come. He then ordered Nawaz to ensure his presence before the court within one hour.

Meanwhile, on court’s insistence, Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali said that possibly Nawaz Sharif was attending his trial in an accountability court, as his presence was must there.

The court then asked him to contact Nawaz. Later, he told the court that he had talked to Nawaz and he was engaged in an accountability court. He added that Nawaz was looking to arrange a lawyer as he wanted to appear through his counsel.

Later, the court allowed Nawaz to appear through his counsel.

The chief justice said after receipt of written replies from the respondents, it would be decided that who would be tried under the army act and by the civil institutions. He said civilians would have to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

During the hearing, the chief justice asked Javed Hashmi, who was present in the court, that if he had taken the money or not. Javed Hashmi stated that he was acquitted in the corruption charges by the accountability court after a five-year long trial.

The court also took back the notice issued to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah, as he was issued the notice mistakenly.

During the hearing, senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan pointed out that Nawaz name has been mentioned three times in the case. The chief justice then said that Nawaz would have to submit a separate reply for every date.

He said that the former prime minister would be investigated at every cost. The hearing was then adjourned till June 12.

Published in Daily Times, June 7th 2018.