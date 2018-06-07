Unknown forces operational in country, says Nawaz

Referring to Tuesday’s incidents in Lahore involving two journalists, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that unknown forces are operational in the country and that press freedom needs to be upheld for the betterment of Pakistan.

On June 5, senior journalist Gul Bukhari was on her way to appear in a TV show when her vehicle was intercepted in Lahore. She was taken away by unidentified men to some unknown location. She was reported to be back home later in the night. In a separate incident, senior TV anchorperson Asad Kharal was hospitalized with injuries suffered in an armed attack by ‘masked men’ near Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Speaking at the accountability court, the former premier held that pre-poll rigging was underway in the country. “It began when I was removed from the post of president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). I was disqualified for life.”

He continued, “PML-N candidates weren’t permitted party tickets in the Senate elections. Has it ever happened before that candidates are deprived of party tickets?”

Sharif said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan took suo motu notices on everything yet no such notice was taken over the matter.

Further, he said progress and change were inevitable, and would take place regardless.

When asked regarding his summons in the Asghar Khan case, the former premier said he would take a decision in the matter after consulting Barrister Zafarullah Khan.

Referring to the recent Reham-Imran scandal, Nawaz said that he only read of the scandal in newspapers and on social media.

Published in Daily Times, June 7th 2018.