Thousands of parents visit RMS campuses in capital to attend PTM

More than 12,000 parents visited Roots Millennium Schools for parent-teacher meetings and result day in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad despite hot weather, according to a press release issued by the organization.

“This is a testament to the passion and personal interest the millennial families take in the whole school development philosophy, where parental engagement is the single common denominator for an inclusive school growth,” the statement said. “It was an occasion which allowed parental community to witness the efforts towards the holistic development of Millennials with focus upon developing social skills such as citizenship, honesty, respect for others, kindness, cooperation, generosity, courtesy and respect for home, school and community,” it added.

“PTM is a three-way relationship between parent, child and the teacher to work together positively in order to bring out the child’s maximum potential. Both kids and teens do better in school when parents are involved in their academic lives. Attending parent-teacher conferences is a way to be involved and help the child succeed,” the statement maintained.

A mother, who attended the PTM, said that it went better than she expected. “The teaching staff did an excellent job by preparing the student folders, planning for grade-specific activities and presenting the data. I appreciate their hard work,” she said, adding the Roots Millennium Schools has brilliant teaching staff.

On the occasion, parents got glimpse of education strategy of the school. They were made aware of their crucial role in catering to various needs of the children with the coordinated efforts of the professionals, educationists, school counselors and luminaries of allied fields. The feedback given by the parents was very positive wherein they appreciated Roots Millennium Schools’ unique initiatives such as Chinese and German language classes, Millennium Learning Management System (Digitalizing Millennials), Green School Program, Robotics Program, MELT, Arts, Citizenship & Entrepreneurship classes, sports actives, music and UN action days and globalization.

