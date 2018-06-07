Cop martyred in Quetta gun attack

A policeman was martyred and another sustained injuries when a police vehicle came under attack in Quetta’s Arbab Karam Khan Road area on Wednesday, police sources said.

According to officials, unidentified miscreants opened fire on the police van patrolling the area. The attackers managed to flee the scene unhurt.

A policeman identified as Saeed Ahmed Langove was martyred and one of his colleagues was injured. Police and law enforcers reached the site as an investigation into the incident went underway. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. In April this year, six policemen were martyred and seven others were injured when a suicide bomber targeted a police van on Airport Road in the provincial capital.

In March, two policemen lost their lives in a gun attack, apparently targeting a senior official who escaped unhurt.

Five policemen were among the seven people killed on Quetta’s Zarghoon Road when a suicide bomber rammed into a parked police truck in January.

