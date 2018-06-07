Sindh University to implement educational reforms: Dr Burfat

DADU: A renowned research scholar of social sciences Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat on Wednesday recommended certain measures to be adopted for improvement in education sector of the country.

Being a specialist in sociology and criminology, he advised to interlink schools, colleges and universities to resolve the issues crucial to educational reforms.

“Teaching is an art and a profession that requires insight. Thus, teachers must be given respect and facilities equal to president of the country. If the government provides privileges and facilities to the teachers, the institutes can produce civilised students with extraordinary skills that can be useful for development and prosperity in the country,” he remarked.

He stressed that teachers are ambassadors and backbones of societies who protect economy of countries, and promote righteousness and virtues in societies.

Prof Dr Fateh Mohammad Burfat talked to Daily Times in a special interview. He outlined matters pertaining to promotion of education, highlighted issues regarding crime, social issues and proposed their effective solutions.

Since Jan 2017, he is the Vice-Chancellor of University of Sindh (SU), located in Jamshoro, it is the second oldest university of Pakistan.

He possesses remarkable repute in the field of crime of sociology as his research and defined syllabus is being followed by the universities all over the world.

Importantly, he had delivered lectures on terrorism and proposed solutions based on his knowledge of sociology and criminology.

Regarding University education, he said that it implies to develop awareness among students and to create entrepreneurs.

“Students should not be job seekers rather job providers,” he added.

Talking on harassment cells at University level, he said that harassment is not only confined to the University of Sindh; instead, our society is a transitional society where we need to train the male gender to respect students, children and female.

“To protect female students and teachers, we established harassment cells,” he remarked while thanking Sindh police for its cooperation.

He advised parents to interact effectively and constructively with their children to counsel them regarding their issues.

“Students are clever, conscious and talented. They are our strength and precious assets,” he asserted.

Regarding his tenure as VC, he said infrastructure of many departments, bridges, roads and speed breakers were built, the development that never occurred in last 40 years of the university.

He pledged to resolve the issue of overcrowded classes and hostels on priority basis.

He revealed that SU lacked essential resources.

“However, we aim to increase and improve academics, infrastructure, staff and resources,” he maintained.

He appreciated the Sindh government and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to promote and support SU.

Talking on Benazir Bhutto Conventional Centre, he said that Rs 50 million was spent on it in the year 2012, but the centre was dysfunctional and incomplete.

“I started the pending work and now it is operational,” he claimed while adding that 2000 students were awarded degrees in the years 2015 and 2016.

He expressed satisfaction over the timely completion of current semesters of programmes in the university and appreciated teachers for their efforts.

“We have improved semester structure and students’ exams results process.

“The SU reviews and updates the syllabi every three years accordingly with the instructions of HEC,” he maintained.

He said that biometric system has been installed at the girls’ hostel and claimed to introduce electrical boards in the class for advanced teaching methods.

“We are assessing the evaluation method of the answer booklets of examinations for possible improvements in the process of generating students’ results,” he added.

He maintained that students of SU have good reputation and they had received scholarships in many countries abroad.

A student Ayaz Ali did MSc in Information Technology from SU and passed eligibility test of Chinese scholarship. Thereby, he started to work at Neno Technology in China as an assistant of a Russian Nobel Laureate, who was awarded Noble Prize in the year 2010.

Another SU student Ayaz Soomro, who did MSc in Physiology and completed PhD in China, introduced patent medicines for the treatment of cancer.

Another SU student of International Relations Imran Soomro completed PhD and started work in 5th generation warfare including terrorism and violence.

Regarding SU’s establishment of campuses in Dadu, Badin, Mirpur Khas, Larkana and Thatta Naushehro Feroze, he said soon a campus would be established in Karachi.

“Attendance of teachers and students would soon be monitored by retina scan and finger prints,” he claimed while adding that SU submitted 38 research projects those were approved in 2017.

He urged connectivity with other universities in the world to enhance research programmes.

“I have ideas to promote culture of Techno Part,” he said.

He revealed that he had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with many universities in Turkey to promote research in industries.

He said that SU in collaboration with SEF, IBA Sukkur and Karachi are initiating an internship program that would provide professionally training to the students.

“I hope to implement education system of Cambridge University and Oxford University in the University of Sindh,” he said.

Furthermore, he claimed that SU aims to establish a campus at Gorakh hill station and a plot has been received from chairman of Gorakh Hills Station Development Authority (GHDA)

He appreciated that art and design is the active and dynamic department of SU, while the students are innovative, and they would perform practical works and represent the culture of Sindh and other parts of the country.

