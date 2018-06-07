PFA carries out province-wide crackdown on food joints serving substandard food

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday carried out a province-wide crackdown against substandard food premises and shut down 11 food business over failure to meet the food standards and hygiene issues.

On the directions of PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal, food safety teams comprised of food safety officer inspected thousands of eateries, production units, sweet shops, dairy units, chicken sales points, catering companies and others. The teams have conducted food tests of milk, spices and other essential commodities on the spot.

The activities of field teams were monitored by the respective areas’ director operations and deputy director operations.

During the daylong activity, the teams imposed fine tickets worth Rs 40,3500 on 45 food business operators. The purpose of the crackdown was to ensure the implementation of PFA regulations while inspecting the quality of food which was being sold in the market.

Out of 11, two food points were closed in the provincial metropolis. In separate raids, the team has sealed AM Enterprises Water Filtration Plant in Shahdara for using PFA logo without getting permission from the authority, using rusted machinery, unavailability of RO system and record. Apart from that, workers of the plant did not have medical certificates. Further, a team of PFA shut down Kasur Dairy Farm, located in Bund Road near New Khan Bus Terminal, over poor hygiene issues and presence of insects in milk.

Similarly, the PFA closed further nine food premises in other cities of Punjab including Amir Mill in Ganjmandi Rawalpindi for preparing adulterated food products like flour, pepper and other spices. Besides, the teams also sealed three food points in Gujranwala and five eateries in South Punjab for not complying with PFA’s institutions and over failure to maintain the hygienic working environment.

Further, teams also witnessed multiple issues like use of non-food grade colour in the preparing of sweets, an abundance of insects in the processing area, not maintaining records, cooking food in rancid oil and many other issues.

PFA’s watchdogs have imposed fines worth Rs 71,000 on five eateries in Lahore, Rs 81,500 fine on 13 shops in Rawalpindi, Rs 80,000 fine on five food points in Sargodha, Rs 127,000 fine on 14 food outlets in South Punjab and remaining amount of fine Rs 44,000 fine imposed on eight food points in Gujranwala division.

The PFA has served improvement notices on thousands of food points, during raids.

Published in Daily Times, June 7th 2018.