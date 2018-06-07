Left-leaning AWP fields young researcher, woman activist for two Isb seats

Islamabad: The Awami Workers Party (AWP) on Wednesday announced its candidates for the two national assembly seats in the federal capital.

Ammar Rashid, an Islamabad-based researcher and academic, will contest the election on the party ticket from NA-53 (Islamabad II). Senior AWP leader Ismat Shahjehan, who heads the Women Democratic Front as well, would be fielded from NA-54 (Islamabad III).

The announcement was made at a public gathering attended by party activists and members of the civil society. On the occasion, the party also announced the start of its campaign and solicited volunteers for the purpose. An Islamabad-specific manifesto would be released after Eid, said party activists.

“Pakistan’s population is overwhelmingly young. More than 40 million voters are under the age of 25. Though many parties pay lip service to the ‘youth’, none of the country’s mainstream parties have a coherent plan to address the real problems of this huge population segment, particularly their demands for education, employment and sustainable development practices in the interests of future generations,” Rashid said, while addressing the gathering.

He said the AWP was the only political party in Islamabad that had highlighted the bureacracy’s flawed approach towards development planning in the federal capital. “Our ruling elites are not even able to provide basic amenities such as water and electricity for the present generation,” he said, adding that young people were now increasingly vocal through social media and other new information technologies and the AWP would highlight their frustrations and aspirations in the upcoming general election, ‘not to cynically buy their votes but to get them together to build a viable, egalitarian and peaceful future’.

Speaking on the occasion, Ismat Shahjehan said women remained the single most deprived segment of Pakistani society. “Women and girls do not have equal access to the public sphere, let alone basic rights like education and employment,” she said, adding that the AWP was committed to dismantling the foundational structures of male domination, whether in the home, in schools, at the workplaces or in other terrains of civil society. She said that the party will leave no stone unturned to reach out to women of every segment in Islamabad and would make them realise that only a party committed to overturning the status quo could truly represent women’s aspirations.

Published in Daily Times, June 7th 2018.