‘The people of Sindh are looking forward to have Shehbaz as their leader’

LAHORE: A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Sindh called on PML-N President Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

Provincial PML-N President Shah Muhammad Shah and General Secretary Senator Salim Zia were included in the delegation. Shah Muhammad Shah said that the people of Sindh were looking towards Shehbaz Sharif for development and prosperity in their province.

“Punjab has made tremendous progress under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif and this development has become a role model for Sindh and other provinces,” he said.

Senator Salim Zia said that Sharif has won the hearts of the people by working day and night for the welfare of the masses. Sharif said that PML-N is striving for public welfare and prosperity and will continue to do so in future as well.

“Sindh’s rulers have done nothing for Karachi and the interior of Sindh. That is why Sindh and the city of Karachi is lamenting over their devastation,” he said, adding that he has been deeply saddened to observe the dilapidated conditions during his visits to Sindh and Karachi and added that if an opportunity is granted by the people then Karachi and the rest of the Sindh province will be developed like Lahore and Punjab.

Separately, the meeting of parliamentary board of PML-N was held at Model Town, on Wednesday with Sharif in the chair.

During the meeting, interviews of candidates from Gujranwala division were conducted. Addressing the meeting, Sharif said that PML-N will enter into the election arena with complete preparations adding that “our five years’ performance is evident before the people”.

He said that free and fair elections will guarantee the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

Senator Chaudhry Tanvir met with Sharif on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, Sharif said that PML-N’s tenure was the best period in the history of the country. Despite impediments created by political opponents, the journey of development has not stopped. He said that “our opponents have written stories of destructions and devastations in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while we have written a new history by following the principles of honesty, trust, hard work and commitment. As a result of it, the people of Punjab are enjoying all the facilities which are their right, he said.

“We have fulfilled our obligations by considering them as sacred duties.”

He said that political opponents have deceived the people by showing an attitude of carelessness on every occasion.

Chief of Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan Senator Sajid Mir also called on Sharif on Wednesday.

Talking on the occasion, Sharif said that prosperous, developed and a peaceful Pakistan is the destination of PML-N and added that tremendous efforts were made to deal with the challenges of the country during the last five years. He expressed the satisfaction that positive results have been achieved from all these efforts. He said that we all have to move the country forward and will also have to make it prosperous.

Baitul Maal Punjab Chairman Salman Mangla was also present on the occasion.

Published in Daily Times, June 7th 2018.