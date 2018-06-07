PHC shuts down 38 centres run by quacks

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday has closed down 38 centres of quacks in four districts of the province.

According to details, the PHC teams had visited different parts of four districts including Lahore, Sahiwal, Okara and Faisalabad. The teams were accompanied by the officials of the district administration and police. The maximum numbers of quacks’ businesses 14 were closed in Faisalabad, while the rest included Lahore 10, Sahiwal, eight and Okara, six.

Out of the visited 139 centres as per data, 48 quacks have started other businesses. The sealed quacks from Lahore were Khalsa Unani Dawakhana, Pahwalan Hadi Jorr, Tausif Homoeopathic Clinic, Babar Clinic, Rahman Clinic, Rafique Dental Clinic, Pak Dental Clinic, Abdul Ghani Dental Clinic, Abbas Dental Clinic and Care Tech Lab.

Published in Daily Times, June 7th 2018.