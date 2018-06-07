Yaum-e-Ali observed in the city amid tight security

LAHORE: Yaum-e-Ali was observed peacefully amid tight security as mourners paid tribute to the fourth Caliph of Islam on Wednesday. Yaum-e-Ali was observed peacefully amid tight security as mourners paid tribute to the fourth Caliph of Islam on Wednesday.

Clerics have shed light on the journey of Hazrat Ali and his sacrifice and contributions for the sake of Islam during his whole life. This day is marked on every Ramazan 21. Hazrat Ali was attacked while offering prayers in a mosque in Syria.

Dozens of small and big processions and majalis were also observed in different areas of the metropolis in which thousands of mourners participated.

The main ‘Tazia’ procession was taken out after Wednesday’s Fajr prayers at Mubarak Haveli Mochi Gate in Walled City and culminated at Karbala Gamay Shah before a few minutes from Iftar after completing the traditional mourning routes.

Several small processions also joined the main procession, covering many areas and passing through Chowk Nawab Sahib, Mochi Gate, Purani Kotwali, Bazaar Hakiman, Oonchi Masjid, Rang Mahal, Paniwala Talab, Bhatti Chowk and entered in Gamay Shah.

However, several small processions and majalis were also witnessed in different areas of the city including Dharampura, Mughalpura, Raiwind, Thokar Niaz Baig, Chungi Amar Sidhu, Imamia Colony, Samanabad, Jafferia Colony, Gulshan-e-Ravi and several others.

More than 6,000 police personnel, law enforcement agencies and volunteers have covered security to the procession. Special security arrangements were made on the occasion, while mourns entered into procession after passing three-layers security including body search, walk through gate and once again a body search and metal detector. Special squads of Rescue 1122 were also deputed to provide first aid to mourn at several points en route of procession.