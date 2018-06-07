PWDP approves development scheme of roads sector

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PWDP) approved development scheme of the road sector with an estimated cost of Rs 1,210.813 million.

Presided over by the chairman of P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan, the 73rd meeting of PDWP for the current fiscal year 2017-18 gave approval of the development scheme.

The approved development scheme includes construction of second bridge over River Ravi near Saggian at Lahore at the cost of Rs 1,210.813 million.

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned, Assistant Chief P&D Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments.

Published in Daily Times, June 7th 2018.