Drugs in Balochistan

Sir: Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan and it is currently going through a drug epidemic. Drugs abuse is rapidly growing in the region, especially amongst the younger generation, while almost five percent of the adult population is also addicted to some form of substance abuse.

Drugs are a very big problem in our country, but often they get eclipsed because of other issues plaguing our society, such as poverty, illiteracy or lack of basic healthcare facilities, etc. In Pakistan, around 700 people die of a drug overdose every year, and almost half of these fatalities occur in Balochistan.

The most widely used drug is heroin and drugs like these can lead to a multitude of health issues, like cancer, asphyxiation, and even death. Before the lives of our youth are destroyed beyond repair, it is high time that society comes together to once and for all rid this province, and the nation, of its drug problem.

NASEEMA PB

Turbat

Published in Daily Times, June 7th 2018.