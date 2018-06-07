Traffic problem

Traffic jams have become a huge problem for the residents of Turbat and even though this issue has been highlighted before, no action has been taken against it. The main reason for these traffic jams is that a large number of drivers on the road drive without any regard for traffic rules and regulations, or without any concern for their fellow motorists on the road.

Many people don’t care about this situation and some even resort to leaving their cars parked on main roads, aggravating the issue even more. Therefore, I would like to request the government to take some bold measures, and crackdown on drivers breaking traffic laws.

RABIA RAMZAN

Turbut

Published in Daily Times, June 7th 2018.