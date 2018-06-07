Watermelon and hot days

Sir: Watermelons are a summer speciality, and this year they have been especially in demand, due to rising temperatures during the month of Ramazan.

They have amazing benefits, and help people with high blood pressure and heart disease. It also keeps you hydrated through the warm weather, making it ideal for this season. It not only has a refreshing taste, it also adds a burst of colour to our plates.

The fruit is packed with lots of nutrients such as vitamins A, B-6, and C, lycopene, antioxidants and amino acids. There is even a modest amount of potassium. Being fat-free, with low sodium and only 40 calories per cup, the watermelon is a hot favourite these days with people of ages.

Nazirah Salim

Karachi

Published in Daily Times, June 7th 2018.