Curb power outages

Sir: it is good to note that caretaker Prime Minister Justice Nasirul Mulk is continuing to get briefings from senior officials belonging to various ministries in order to better acquaint himself with their inner workings. He is also taking this opportunity to resolve some of the problems facing our country at the moment, like power outages.

According to the reports in the media, the caretaker Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Power to take steps for overcoming power outages during a briefing on the power sector in Islamabad. He asked them to improve efficiencyof the electricity transmission and put an end to line losses across the country.

The caretaker PM said that every effort will be made by the caretaker federal government to get the required administrative support from the provincial governments towards addressing the problems affecting the power sector. He also asked that the ministry to prepare a comprehensive plan for future sustainability, so that the incoming government can have something to work towards.

Senior officials also briefed him about the anticipated power demand and supply situation in the country. In 2013, power generation was at 18,753 megawatts (MW), while the current capacity stands at 28,704 MW of power. Due to the current weather conditions, and resulting reduced water supply, the hydel generation in May 2018 was only 3,090 MW, as compared to 6,333 MW in 2015. He also made certain that every effort was being made to ensure strict implementation of the load management plan which was approved by the cabinet for the month of Ramzan.

One thing the government can currently do is to ask domestic and commercial electricity consumers to reduce their power consumption. By curtailing excessive use of electricity in our homes, shopping centres and office buildings, etc. we can help save a lot of energy, and can benefit the entire country in the long run.

MUHAMMAD ZAHID

Lahore

Published in Daily Times, June 7th 2018.