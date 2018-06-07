Killer on the loose

Sir: Recently, the Lahore High Court (LHC) acquitted the son of a senior lawyer who had previously been convicted for the attempted murder of his female classmate, after he brutally attacked her with a knife. This comes one year after a judicial magistrate in Lahore had sentenced the perpetrator to seven years in jail, however this sudden acquittal has shocked the entire nation as it appears to be a brutal disregard for our justice system.

Khadija Siddiqui, a law student of LLB at The Institute of Legal Studies, was allegedly stabbed 23 times by Shah Hussain on May 3, 2016, who then left her wounded on a busy road in Lahore in broad daylight. Fortunately, ‘JusticeForKhadija’ has become a top trend on social media as citizens, journalists, celebrities and political figures joined in to express their outrage over the verdict and urged the chief justice to take stern action against LHC’s decision.

MANNAN SAMAD

Turbat

Published in Daily Times, June 7th 2018.