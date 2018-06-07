Foreign policy and the economy

Sir: It is good to note that within a couple of days of assuming responsibility, caretaker Prime Minister Justice Nasirul Mulk has got down to business in earnest, besides finalising his small-sized caretaker cabinet.

According to reports in the media, the caretaker prime minister (PM) on Monday chaired two meetings separately on foreign policy and the national economy, both of which are closely interlinked. This happened in Islamabad on Monday.

Chairing the meeting regarding foreign policy, the caretaker PM quite righty underscored the dire need for framing a robust policy for portraying to the international community the brightest side of our country. After getting a detailed briefing by the Foreign Secretary and the Foreign Office spokesman, and being told Pakistan is trying to improve its ties with the United States in particular.

With regard to the national economy, a briefing was given by the secretary finance and chairman Federal Board of Revenue. The caretaker PM advised against hiking fuel prices and asked the team of economic managers to put a greater focus on revenue collection and keeping the country out of economic complexities.

The 37-nation Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting is coming up later this month, during which crucial deliberations will be held and decisions will be taken accordingly to place Pakistan on the grey list or even move it to the black list. The caretaker PM was informed about the efforts being made to save the country from the wrath of the task force.

The caretaker PM is reported to have described both the briefings as good and informative.

The head of the interim government is making it clear to all concerned that he means business in all matters of national importance and this is quite commendable.

MZ Riffat

Lahore

Published in Daily Times, June 7th 2018.