Kabul suicide bombing

Sir: Recently a suicide bomber targeted a group of people in Kabul. According to a report at least nine people were killed. This is just the latest of numerous suicide bombings in Afghanistan. Ever since the US-friendly government of Hamid Karzai took over Afghanistan from the ousted Taliban, terrorism has been on the rise.

Tens of thousands of innocent Afghans have been killed or maimed. It is my request to the international community and other concerned authorities that they combine their efforts to eradicate terrorism to save innocent people’s lives. May everyone who was killed in this tragic incident rest in peace.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN

Turbat

Published in Daily Times, June 7th 2018.