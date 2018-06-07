Turbulent times

Too much is happening a little too fast in our country. But we can’t seem to focus on the real issues at all.

Lahore is getting hotter by the day, and while this city has always packed a heat-filled punch the weather is nothing like I’ve seen before here.

Just day before yesterday, harsh winds tore down an entire electricity pole near my house, and then the morning after was hot as hell, pun intended.

We need to get over our selfish ways and start looking at what we are doing to this city, and our country. I fear that in the coming times, the cities we keep abusing will show us what real hellfire looks like.

HAMZA ALI

Lahore

Published in Daily Times, June 7th 2018.