PCB hopes to organise PSL in Pakistan

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is hoping to host next complete addition of Pakistan Super League in Pakistan.

PCB is expecting that the venue changing decision for the fourth edition of Pakistan’s own blockbuster T20 would be made in a meeting on June 12.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had already spoke to UAE cricket authorities to not host any other T20 league starting from October to March otherwise alternate venue for home series and PSL would be considered.

In reaction to Pakistan’s statement, ECB announced that their home T20 league is likely to take place between December and January whereas Afghanistan Cricket Board has already announced to have their league in October in addition to a T10 League in November in UAE.

Furthermore, PCB is expecting to host PSL tournaments in Pakistan than to have any other place. Keeping profits in view, the board has to convince all franchises, but the implementation of this idea seems difficult to happen, sources said.

“We don’t think there is any point of hosting the PSL in UAE now,” a franchise official said.

Franchisers believe that UAE has become the hub of many cricket leagues and changing venue would result in less sponsorships and broadcasters for payment.

“We are here to do business and this does not seem like a good deal because if the tournament is being organised in the UAE, with so much T20 and T10 cricket around, we will not be getting the best possible sponsorship deals due to the saturation in the market,” he said.

They further mentioned that, “Broadcasters will also not be paying us sufficient amount of money for the tournament and we don’t think people will want to come to the grounds for the matches as well.”

“We genuinely believe having next edition of PSL in Pakistan is a viable option as the country’s law and order situation has vastly improved,” they added.

Moreover, another franchise official said that if the league is being played in Pakistan, availability of big names would really not matter in the long run.