NAB orders inquiry against Nawaz, Abbasi over LNG terminal

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday ordered inquiry against Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi over alleged awarding of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal project.

Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal chaired the executive board meeting and eventually approved an investigation against Nawaz and Abbasi for granting a 15-year contract for a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal illegally causing loss of billions of rupees in national exchequer.

Javed Iqbal criticised that taking advantage of the position and granting the company to people of their liking is the violation of the rules and regulations.

NAB already had conducted an inquiry in December 2016, which continued for 17 months, against Abbasi but it was wrapped up after it was proved that contract had been awarded in a ‘ non- transparent manner”.

“After exhaustive discussion, it has been decided that it is an ongoing project and any intervention by NAB at this juncture will jeopardise the efforts of provision of LNG from the project of public/national importance. It is, therefore, decided to close the inquiry at our end,” a statement had said.

The accountability bureau further announced to investigate former chairman of Karachi Port Trust, Vice Admiral (retd) Ahmad Hayat, former Balochistan ministers Sheikh Jaffar Khan and Obaidullah Jan Babat and other officials over similar allegations.