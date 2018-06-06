Jemima Goldsmith to sue Reham if book published in UK

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s former wife Jemaima Goldsmith on Wednesday said that she will sue Reham Khan over her forged story contained in the book about her son if Reham’s book gets entry into the United Kingdom.

Jemima tweeted: “On Reham Khan’s book, I’ve been assured that it’s too libellous to be published in the UK but if it is published here, I will be suing for defamation and breach of privacy on behalf of my (then) 16-year-old son.”

Earlier this week, manuscript of Reham’s soon-to-be published book were leaked, which caused a stir among the social media users. The PTI supporters criticised Reham over the book, while she thanked the critics for “free publicity.”

On Tuesday, while addressing to media, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhary demanded that Reham should apologise for the content in her book within 24 hours.