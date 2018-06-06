In Pictures: the life and times of Muhammad Ali

Tagged as the greatest boxer of all time, the People’s Champion Muhammad Ali was a once in a lifetime man. His 2nd death anniversary was observed on Sunday by fans, supporters and lovers of the fight game.Here are some of the best pictures of Muhammad Ali’s decorated career and roller coaster life.Years before he became the undisputed king of the boxing world, Muhammad Ali – then known as Cassius Clay – was sure of what he wanted to become. Arguably the most iconic picture in history of boxing. Ali – then Cassius Clay – roars as he looks down at his unconscious opponent Sonny Liston. This is when he won the Gold for the very first time. The People’s champion. (Photo credit: Michael Gaffney) Ali’s first loss after going 30-0 in all previous bouts. Joe Frazier defeated Ali to become the heavyweight champion in 1971, and kick-started one of the biggest rivalries in sports history. 3 years later in 1974, Muhammad Ali defeated Frazier via unanimous decision and made it 1-1. This meant that the rivalry was not over yet and that a decider was needed most. The thrilla in Manila was the last of the 3 fight series between the two and Ali finished it off in style, with a 14th round TKO win. Post-thrilla in Manila, Ali stands tall. Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. Muhammad Ali, surrounded by people who loved their champion. ‘He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life.’And as he would always say, “the best way to achieve your dreams is to wake up”. Muhammad Ali was not just a sports personality or a celebrity. He was an inspiration to millions around the world and continues to be, even after his death.“Don’t count the days, make the days count.”Ali passed away on June 3 in 2016.