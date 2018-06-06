Damage control? ‘Pakistan, India similar in many ways’, says Swara Bhaskar

After her recent anti-Pakistan statements caused an outrage earlier this week, Swara Bhaskar took to Twitter to express her opinion about how both Pakistan and India were “similar” in more ways than not.

Responding to Pakistan’s ban on her movie, the ‘Veere Di Wedding‘ actress had said: “They are a non-secular state. I’m not surprised at all. Why should we hold up Pakistan, which is a failing state. Apologies to all my Pakistani friends right now. Rest assured, Pakistanis have way worse vocabulary than we do. I know,” she further said.

Her statements caused a stir in Pakistan and India alike, and she was criticised for her remarks from both sides of the border. Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane was amongst the first to slam Swara for her uncalled for statements. “Pakistan is not a failing state for sure but you come across as a failing human being,” Urwa told the Bollywood actress.

However, now it seems as if the Bollywood actress is on damage control as she termed Pakistan and India as “similar” in one of her recent tweets in response to Indian journalist Jagrati Shukla – who went a step further calling Pakistan “not a failing, but a failed state”, while she also called the country a “sh**hole”.

“Failing state or not, I can rest assure you Pakistan is not a sh**hole- it is very similar to India in many ways. Humour is one. Trolling another,” she said.

Whether it is Swara’s way of righting her wrongs is yet to be known, but it would sure act as a minor antidote to her earlier comments if not anything else.