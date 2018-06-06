Pre-poll rigging is being planned, claims Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that pre-poll rigging was initiated the day he was ousted from premiership.

While talking to media outside the accountability court, the PML(N) leader said that pre-poll rigging was initiated the day he was disqualified. ”I was disqualified for lifetime and our party members were deprived of holding senate tickets. Suo moto notice for every matter is taken but when it comes to the defection of PML(N) members to other parties, court embraces silence,” he added.

When asked about Reham Khan’s book on her time as wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Nawaz refused to comment saying that he does not know anything about the book and that Khan knows better.

Responding to a question asked about mistreatment of journalists, he said few people are operating in the country tyrannically, but he said no one can deter change for change is inevitable in the country.