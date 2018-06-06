Parliamentary committee to decide caretaker CM Balochistan today

QUETTA: The Parliamentary committee has scheduled a meeting today to decide on the name of caretaker CM Balochistan.

The six-member committee includes former government representatives Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Tahir Mahmood Khan, Amanullah Notezai and former opposition members Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, Dr. Abdul Maalik Baloch and Liaquat Agha.

Previously, for the post of caretaker CM, the former government had proposed the names of Sardar Shoukat Popalzai and Alauddin Marri on the other hand the former opposition had proposed the names of Mohammad Aslam Bhutani and Ashraf Jahangir Qazi.

Reportedly, former chief minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has denied to attend the meeting citing that the names suggested by the opposition for the parliamentary committee as “controversial”.

He also added that the opposition party had not consulted other parties in the opposition before submitting the name of candidates for caretaker CM.

If the parliamentary committee would fail to consent over the final name then the election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would decide the name.