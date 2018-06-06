Avenfield reference: Accountability court to resume hearing today

ISLAMABAD: Accountability court on Wednesday will resume hearing of Avenfield reference case against former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif and family.

Nawaz along with daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar will be appearing before the court shortly.

Earlier on accountability court had dismissed Nawaz Sharif’s petition to hear the final arguments of all three references together as the facts and witnesses are the same.

However, Judge Muhammad Bashir had dismissed the petition stating that the defense was free to challenge the verdict in high court.

Sharif’s second counsel had maintained the view in the petition that National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) claims that the facts in all three reference case are incorrect, whereas as Gulf Steel Mills, Qatari letter was presented in all three references.

Saad Hashmi added that the base of all three references was Panama Papers joint investigation team’s (JIT) report thus the final arguments should be heard altogether.

The anti-corruption watchdog had filed three corruption cases against the Sharif family in the light of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama Papers case.

The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017.

The corruption references, filed against the Sharifs, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.