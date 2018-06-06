Justice (r) Dost Muhammad named KP caretaker CM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) named Justice (r) Dost Muhammad Khan as caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

The matter was earlier forwarded to the electoral body after the parliamentary committee constituted to nominate the caretaker chief minister couldn’t finalise a candidate for the post.

KP former chief minister Pervez Khattak had recommended bureaucrats Himayatullah Khan and Ejaz Qureshi, while leader of the dissolved opposition Maulana Lutfur Rehman had proposed the names of businessperson Manzoor Khan Afridi and Justice (r) Dost Muhammad Khan.

The parliamentary committee formed to decide and appoint a caretaker chief minister for KP had met on June 2 at the KP House in Islamabad. Three representatives each from the government and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl participated in the meeting. However, prior to the meeting, Awami National Party leader Sardar Hussain Babak raised issues over the composition of the committee. Babak was of the view that Khattak and Rehman had decided the names of committee members among themselves without consulting leaders from other parties.

Published in Daily Times, June 6th 2018.