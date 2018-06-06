Tight security guaranteed for Yaum-e-Ali

LAHORE: The city police is on high alert and has finalised the four tier security plan on the eve of the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA) on Ramazan 21 that falls today (Wednesday).

More than 6,000 police personnels, officers and other law enforcers would be deployed for the mourning procession. A number of CCTV cameras have been installed on sensitive points across the city and a police van equipped with the latest technology will also patrol and monitor the processions as well as the police activity.

The Lahore police high-ups would deploy commandos and specially trained snipers at the rooftops of buildings located adjacent to all important mosques, markets, bazaars and other public places across the city.

The police and other law enforcement agencies have beefed up security and sealed off the provincial metropolis on this occasion with special vigilance on sensitive and highly sensitive areas of the city.

The security forces will block all the entry points on the routes and the mourners will only be allowed to join the procession right from the beginning under the observation of police and organisers. No bystanders either on the streets or on the roofs will be allowed to stand while snipers will take positions on different buildings in order to counter any terrorist activity.

DIG Operations Dr Moin Masood said that there will only be one way to enter the procession and complete body search will be carried out on the first phase. There will be a walk through gate on the second point and once again a body search will be carried out on the third point and finally a metal detector check which will be done manually. All the concerned routes will be sealed with barriers and roof top security. The officers of the Elite Force, QRF, Operation and Investigation wings will participate to perform their duties. He said that the Dolphin Force and PRU would also cover the main procession at all sides of the route.

The DIG said that police would leave no stone unturned for safeguarding the life and property of citizens. He said that stern action would be taken against those police officials found absent from duty, adding that he would also pay surprise visits to different places to check the security arrangements and concerned SDPO and SHO would be responsible for any negligence.

The main procession taken out from Mubarik Haveli which after passing through its conventional route will culminate at the Karbala Gamay Shah.

City Traffic Police have also chalked out a detailed plan to ensure the smooth and safe flow of vehicles. According to the plan, two SPs, five DSPs, 46 inspectors, 90 female traffic wardens and more than 522 traffic wardens will perform their duties along the route of the main procession.

Traffic will be diverted to alternative routes from different points along the course of the main procession. A large number of wardens will be deployed at those points to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

The Yaum-e-Ali procession will start from Akbari Gate, Mubarak Haveli, Chowk Nawab Sahab, Bazar Mochi Gate, Laal Kho, Mughal Haveli, TakiaNathay Shah, Chowk Nawab Sahab, Chohta Mufti Baqir, PuraniKotwali, Chowk Nogaza, Chowk Taranam, Chowk Tibbi, Bazar Hakeema, Onchi Masjid, PS Bhatti Gate, Bhatti Gate and Chowk Bhatti before culminating at Qarbala Gamay Shah.

Citizens can park their cars and motorcycles at Nasir Bagh, Deputy Commissioner Office, Mochi Gate Bagh, Data Darbar Eye Hospital, Central Model High School, Parking D-Plaza Rang Mahal and Adda Crown.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ejaz Ahmad directed traffic wardens to keep an eye on suspicious vehicles and persons while performing their duties in the field. “Citizens can get any further information through Rasta App, Radio FM-88.6 and Police helpline 15.”

“Special parking lots have been arranged at seven different points for participants of the Yaum-e-Ali procession,” he said.

The traffic diversion points on the route of the main procession will be Akbari Gate, Bagh Ali, Chuna Mandi, Shah Alam Market Chowk, Pir Makki, Mori Gate, Punj Peer, Zilla Katchery, PMG Chowk, MAO College, Lady Wellington and Saggiyan.

As far as alternate routes are concerned, traffic coming from Shahdara will be diverted to the Railway Station through Azadi Flyover. Traffic coming from inner Circular Road will be diverted towards Mori Gate, Urdu Bazar, Chowk Chatterjee, Law College Katchery Road and Nila Gumbad. No traffic will be allowed from Pir Makki U-turn towards the lower mall.

No traffic will be allowed from Katchery Chowk towards Lower Mall. All the public service vehicles coming from inner side Circular Road will be diverted towards Mayo Hospital through Shah Alam Chowk.

Published in Daily Times, June 6th 2018.