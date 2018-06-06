Lahore’s mayor expresses disgust over poor quality products in Ramazan Bazaars

LAHORE: Lord Mayor Lahore Colonel (r) Mubashir Javed strongly expressed his resentment on the administration of Ramazan Bazaars over the existence of low-quality products and unavailability of essential commodities during his visit to different Ramazan Bazaars of the city on Tuesday.

He visited Makkah Colony, Bab-e-Pakistan and Ghalib Market Ramazan Bazaars and threw away rotten fruits and poor quality vegetables which have been put on display for the customers. He visited stalls of vegetables, fruits, sugar and other essential commodities and expressed his dissatisfaction of quality of goods in Makkah Colony and Ghalib Market.

He also reprimanded the officers over shortage of sugar stock in the Ramazan Bazaar. He has warned them to bring improvement, otherwise, he will deal them with strictly.

Talking to media on the occasion, Mubashir Javed said that former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif never compromised on the health of citizens and quality of products so how can he neglect the vision of his leader?

He said that “we have taken the responsibility of the provision of standardardised goods on subsidiseds rate but unfortunately, these bazaars have been turned into a profit making venture due to the casualness of administration, on which we could not comprise”.

