‘Don’t go out, it’s hot’

LAHORE: Keeping in view the present wave of hot weather, citizens have been cautioned to save themselves from direct heat and opt for all preventive measures.

Lahore General Hospital Associate Professor of Medicine Dr Israrul Haque Toor has said that people should avoid going in the direct sunlight and keep their heads covered. Similarly, extra sweating can decrease the water level in the body and a heat stroke can kidney damage, brain and heart issues which in some cases may result in death.

He pointed out the symptoms of a heat stroke and said that vomiting, headache, temperature and drowsiness can be the reason of a heat stroke. He said that our normal body temperature is around 37 degrees and if the sun is heating more and more, it may be dangerous for the people. He directed to use more water and inhale nimkole, drink lemon water and lassi which would be helpful in increasing the water level in the human body.

He said that one should avoid stepping outside of their home and if it’s necessary, then proper rest should be taken in that regard. He suggested the citizens to immediately contact the doctor and the hospital and do not delay if they feel ill, adding that children and the ladies should also take heat stroke more seriously and adopt all out measures to avoid any untoward situation.

