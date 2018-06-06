Reham Khan’s memoir

The gloves are off. And the unhidden hand that may or may not derail the democratic process is not any of the usual suspects. Rather, it is a book. Scheduled for release just as Pakistanis prepare to go ballot-boxing. All of which has led to charges of election manipulation against the PTI.

Of course, there is much reason to speculate as to why Reham Khan has decided to go public with her tell-all memoir now. The former Mrs Imran Khan has been accused of selling her soul to the PMLN for the big bucks; to the cool tune of 100,000 GBP. Although the PTI man about town who divulged this figure, Hamza Abbasi, admitted that he was unable to prove the transaction. Indeed, he handed the baton of responsibility to the media in this regard. Which is not an entirely unfair state of play. Nevertheless, he went on to say that one of Reham’s own team leaked the manuscript to him; while adding that Kaptaan could not care less about the book’s content.

All of which begs the question as to why his party members do not adopt the same sensible approach.

PTI insiders claim that the threat of publication so close to the polls is nothing short of a smear campaign. And they are swift to point the finger of accusation directly at the PMLN; their political nemesis. Particularly given that with Nawaz out of the electoral race — far fewer hurdles lie in Imran’s path to the premiership. In fact, it was the PTI supremo’s legal agitation against the former King and a few of his good men that is partially credited with the latter’s coming undone. Though the initial allegation of 35 punctures was disproved.

Be that as it may, the PTI machinery is not only giving undue attention to the memoir question — it has exposed certain misogynistic elements within. It was the same story when Ayesha Gulalai went public about allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the party chief. The only difference being that, back then, when some of his supporters started directing crude comments towards her sister, the squash player Maria Toorpakai Wazir, over her wearing shorts during tournaments — Imran did the decent thing and called them off.

If the PTI truly believes that this latest move is one deliberately aimed at maligning Kaptaan, the smart approach would have been to quietly secure an injunction against publication; something that a Multan civil court has now granted. That all this played out before a waiting and watching media has simply added fuel to the political fire. And it is distracting everyone from the business of the day. That is, ensuring the elections run as smoothly as possible. Yet entering into the business of conspiracy theories does the political system no good. Indeed, only a sensationalist electronic media benefits.

Even less potential for good is the PTI’s mission to get the Council of Islamic Ideology involved. On the grounds that the book is “vulgar, cheap and pornographic” and has damaged the entire family system of Pakistan. After all, the last thing the country needs is to encourage the religious right to morally police women and their words. *

Published in Daily Times, June 6th 2018.