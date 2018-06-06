PHC shuts down 39 centres run by quacks

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Tuesday has closed down 39 centres of quacks in different parts of the city.

According to details, the PHC teams had visited 178 treatment centres, and sealed 38 outlets, being run by quacks. These included 22 quacks, who were posing as general physicians, 11 bone-setters and hakeems, three laboratories and two dentists. The 22 centres where treatment facilities were being provided by quacks included Ali Medical Store & Clinic, Al-Mumtaz Hospital, Arif Clinic, Jamil Clinic, Naveed Clinic, Amjad Ali Clinic, Rasheed Clinic, Haideri Clinic, Arshad Clinic, Anwar Clinic, Madina Dispensary, Naeem Clinic, Saddam Mustafa Clinic, Mumtaz Clinic, Gulzar Clinic, Usman Clinic, Tariq Clinic, Aslam Clinic, Farooq Homoeopathic Clinic, Javed Medical Store and Ali Medical Hall.

Moreover, businesses of 11 fake hakeems and bone-setters were sealed as well and these were Khan Shifakhana Jarrah, Iftikhar Jarrah, Asif Jarrah, Meeran Laal Hadi Jorr, Sardar Jee Unani Dawakhana, Hadi Jorr Markaz, Azam Dawakhana, Muhammad Rafique Jarrah, Farooq Ahmed Pehlwan, Shahid Jeelan Jarrah and Lajpaal Jarrah.

However, three laboratories Nasir Lab, Jinnah Lab Collection Centre and Al-Hamd Lab, and two fake dentists Irfan Dental Clinic and Waleed Dental Clinic were also closed down. It is pertinent to mention that out of the visited centres, 54 quacks were found to have closed their businesses.

Published in Daily Times, June 6th 2018.