The Tories Muslim problem

Theresa May had likely thought she had done her bit. After all, following last summer’s Finsbury Park mosque attack, the British Prime Minister finally recognised Islamophobia as a form of extremism.

Fast-forward to today and the Conservatives are in hot water over claims of turning a blind eye to this at the party level. Indeed, the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) — an umbrella organisation representing some 500 mosques, schools and associations — has called for an independent inquiry. This comes in the wake of four such incidents in the last month alone that has seen Tory representatives refer to Islam as “the new Nazism”; as well as posting on social media a photograph of a bacon rasher draped over a door handle. Under the tagline: “protect your house from terrorism.” And then there was, of course, the suspect campaign for Mayor of London that saw Zac Goldsmith refer to Labour’s Sadiq Khan as a “closet extremist” who “probably increased our risks of suffering terrorism”.

But one man who is having none of it is the new Home Secretary, Sajid Javid. He has dismissed the MCB as not being representative of British Muslims. Drawing on his own Muslim background, the latter served to dispel the ‘myth’ of institutional Islamophobia within the Conservative party. Yet given that former Tory chair, Baroness Warsi, has long raised her voice against such bigotry, it seems that the Home secretary may be guilty of a bit of old-fashioned misogyny. For the message he has sent is tantamount to suggesting the word of a Muslim man is worth more than that of a Muslim woman. Which is an own goal by any means.

Javid pointed to what he sees as the MCB’s dubious credentials. These include: (moral) support of Hamas, something the Council shares with Jeremy Corbyn; as well as boycotting Holocaust Memorial Day in protest against Israeli aggression in Gaza. All of which represent traditional British values linked to freedom of speech and fighting for the underdog. Though the flip side is that a former MCB secretary general said at the time of the Salman Rushdie affair that death was perhaps too easy for the novelist. And such talk naturally has no place in British society.

By contrast, however, what is acceptable is encouraging teachers to snoop on children, doctors on patients and faith leaders on congregations. All the better to report any radicalisation behavioural patterns to the authorities. Prevent was the counter-terrorism brainchild of Tony Blair, just two years into the war on terror. Yet the framing of such threats as Islamist itself gave way to Islamophobia. In addition, it sanctioned a surveillance infrastructure to monitor British Muslims that undoubtedly increased in the wake of the London bombings and continues to this day. And this is when Downing Street began to actively court the MCB. Though the Blair government and each subsequent set-up have always stubbornly denied the existing nexus between a militarised foreign policy, radicalisation and the home-grown terrorist threat.

Thus any criticism of the Tories on this front must also extend to New Labour. If not, Britons will risk witnessing failure spreading back up the arm. The apple unbitten in the palm. To quote Philip Larkin. That very British of poets. *

Published in Daily Times, June 6th 2018.