Supporting Ghani

Spare a thought or two for Ashraf Ghani. For he has spent the better part of this year trying to woo the Afghan Taliban to the negotiating table. When it is, in fact, ISIS who are calling the shots in his country; quite literally.

The terror group struck at the heart of Kabul this week. A suicide attack on a meeting of some 2,000 religious clerics and scholars left around seven dead and up to 20 wounded. This was not a case of lazy opportunism. Far from it. The Afghan Ulema Council was targeted for issuing a fatwa against suicide bombings, robbery and kidnapping; while urging peace talks to bring to an end this ongoing conflict. Indeed, the Council appealed to all sides: from the Kabul government to the Taliban to other militant actors to down arms and agree to a ceasefire as a prerequisite for negotiated peace. It also called on the Taliban to sign up to the government amnesty deal.

This was the first time that the Council had issued an entreaty of this kind. That it was met with such violence does not bode well for the upcoming Afghan parliamentary (and district) elections scheduled for this October. In short, time is running out to secure the quagmire.

President Ghani, in his condemnation of the suicide attack, pointed out that the “war imposed in Afghanistan every day takes the lives of our innocent children”. Sadly, he is not wrong. The question is what to do now. This is where Pakistan can help. At least in terms of sharing its experience since the beginning of the year when some 1,800 of its own clerics issued a similar fatwa. Back then, Kabul had complained that this only pertained to bombings here in this country. Yet this was a prudent move. For had Islamabad ‘meddled’ across the western border this might well have led to increased militant blowback. And that would not have been good for either country.

What needs to happen now is an Af-Pak bilateral solution. After all, each side accuses the other of harbouring those groups that would do them harm. Bluntly put, the ongoing destabilisation of Afghanistan represents a joint security concern. Much more, in fact, than India poses to this country. Thus the time has come to talk pragmatic peace. Meaning that mutual blame games should be off the table for now. And all those with regional vested interests, such as the US, India and China will have to sit patiently on the side lines. For external influence has been in the driving seat for far too long. And it has in its sights the big picture of the battle for regional hegemony. None of which should be either Pakistan or Afghanistan’s immediate concern. Not at this stage.

These two neighbours need to sit down sooner rather than later. That is, before their respective elections. Because bilateral security can never be the domain of one particular government of the day. *

Published in Daily Times, June 6th 2018.