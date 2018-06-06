Keep the army out of politics

Sir: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is on record having reiterated more than once his firm commitment to democracy. This has been repeated by an army spokesman recently, who spoke on various issues at the occasion. It was repeated that the army should not be dragged into politics or the upcoming general elections.

According to the reports in the newspapers, Director General, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), information wing of Pakistan Army Major General Abdul Ghafoor said that everyone wants the upcoming general elections in the country to be held on time.

The army spokesman said that 2018 is a year of changes. political parties are competing against each other, the army is pleased that the second consecutive democratic government has completed its tenure, the military has nothing to do with the exercise, the military will fulfil the role it has been assigned under the Constitution, criticism of institutions is fine but attacks on Pakistan will not be tolerated and stressed the need to monitor social media for subversive propaganda.

Those using in social media should realise they have obligations to Pakistan and the society at large. Unbridled freedom of expression cannot be granted if it isn’t accompanied with due responsibility.

MUHAMMAD MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

Published in Daily Times, June 6th 2018.