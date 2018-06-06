Beat the heat

Sir: Climate change, rapid urbanisation, removal of forests and degradation of natural resource have caused a heatwave that has killed 60 Karachiites. The figures were even worse in 2015. In a typical fashion, the authorities initially took no notice of the rising temperatures and sprang into action only when the situation gets out of hand.

Since this heatwave has arisen during Ramzan, when many people are already somewhat dehydrated, the population is very vulnerable to heat stroke. To tackle this situation, people who are fasting should choose what they eat at Sehri and Iftari more wisely.

Watery fruits are highly recommended. But it is also the responsibility of the concerned departments to take measures to deal with the situation effectively, such as making office and school timings flexible. The city’s hottest areas should be recognised through GIS mapping so they can be provided with special services. Awareness campaigns should be run through various social media tools so that people can help themselves.

One pragmatic and long-term approach to take on rising temperatures is to plant maximum trees along the city. Karachi based social activist Shahazad Qureshi emulated the concept of Japanese scientist Akira Miyawaki through Shabendu Sherma and established multiple tiny urban forests in Karachi. These have the ability to grow ten times faster than normal forests and can reduce the temperature by 4 to 5 degrees. It’s a tremendous effort and must be adulated by concerned departments.

Political parties should prioritise protecting the environment in their manifestos. Now the time has come to take plausible and reasonable steps. There is dire need to take concrete and result-oriented measures to take on climate change and the heatwave.

HAIDER ALI

Via E-mail

Published in Daily Times, June 6th 2018.