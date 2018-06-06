Dying for water

Sir: It has been confirmed that Sindh’s prosperity lies is bound to the state of the Indus river. Unavailability of water has turned the Indus Delta into a desert as it has been hard to find a green piece of land in the entire region anywhere near the river Indus. The was an area once famous for it’s green fields and cultivation of agricultural lands.

There was a time when wordsmiths used to depict the magnetism of Sindh’s coastal belt but at present, they only write about its desolation.

Sindh’s 340 km coastline is comprised of Thatta, Sujawal and Badin districts. More than 1.10 million people inhabit these three districts. Most of the people who live here are poor fishermen. The encroachment of marine water has made these people’s lives harder, forcing them to relocate.

Sindh has been facing a considerable water scarcity for a long time but no one has ever tried to fix it. If this does not change soon Sindh’s coastal belt will become a dead zone. Agricultural lands have already turned barren, livestock has died in droves, fresh water bodies have dried up and resultantly numerous fish species and mangrove forests are threatened with extinction.

For now, addressing this issues will take some time because everyone is concerned about the general elections. Nevertheless, Sindh has to bring its case forward. This is literally a fight for Sindh’s survival.

MUHAMMAD ABBAS KHASHKELI

Badin

Published in Daily Times, June 6th 2018.