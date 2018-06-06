Who is a bigger criminal?

Sir: Stabbing someone 23 times is sufficient to ensure a certain death. Khadija Siddiqi was lucky to survive. She is someone every Pakistani could be proud of. Brave and brilliant, steadfast and articulate, sensible and strong.

She bore her wounds with grace and courage — for she had a long battle to fight for justice in a biased and dysfunctional system of courts and ‘kutcheris’. The fight is harder when the culprit’s father is himself a senior lawyer and has the sympathy of the judge, lawyers, government and the Governor.

The brutal animal who stabbed Khadija Siddiqi 23 times, ought to have been behind bars for a long long time. Barbaric, insane, wild and murderous, he is a danger and threat to society. However the blind and compromised judiciary of Pakistan award him just seven years, which were soon reduced to five.

Khadija and her family put up a brave fight. She was approached by the unscrupulous Judge to seek a compromise. She was approached by the unethical Governor Punjab to let go and step back. But Khadija firmly held her ground with courage and dignity. Sadly the Judge yielded to the powerful criminals and ordered the release of the barbaric stabber.

While Khadija has emerged as a hero, a role model, an icon and someone that every Pakistan could be proud of, the LHC judge and the judicial system have shown their true colours — dark, compromised and decadent. Sadly, the system that was hurriedly and unthinkingly adjudicated now allows the barbaric criminal Shah Hussain to contest the elections and be our PM. Will the chief Justice, while taking a hospital round, please pause for a moment to consider as to who will give justice to the innocent woman who was stabbed 23 times.

NAEEM SADIQ

Via E-mail

Published in Daily Times, June 6th 2018.