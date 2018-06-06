Strong local liquidity keeps bullish sentiments alive at PSX

KARACHI: Pakistan equities surged on Tuesday in the back of strong liquidity local liquidity with benchmark KSE100 Index settling at 43,700 level.

Equity market continued to rally for the fourth consecutive trading session and benchmark KSE 100 index closed at 43,703 points, up 434 points.

Market opened sideways and exhibited a range bound behavior until midday and finally switched to path of upward trajectory on back of gains in Financials +2.2%, Cements +1.3% and Oils +0.7%.

The listed gas utilities also carried momentum and traded higher after OGRA unveiled market-based tariff regime.

On the political front, caretaker Prime Minister’s six member cabinet took oath at President House where notably former governor of State Bank Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumed charge of Federal Finance Ministry. Investors now eye policy guideline from caretaker setup on how economic challenges of the country will be tackled.

Overall, market witnessed good activity with traded volumes on the day increasing by two-thirds, compared with previous day.

Large cap scrips, HBL, MCB, ENGRO, UBL, OGDC and DGKC remained top index contributors while BOP PAEL SSGC FCCL DGKC and SNGP remained volume leaders with cumulative trading volume of 75 million shares.

Traded volumes improved by 41 percent while value increased by 47 percent during trading session.

Equity analyst expect that the flows will guide market direction with KSE100 Index possibly finding resistance at psychological level of 44,000.

