Mobile phone payments overtaking call centers/ IVR banking

KARACHI: Due to the rapid increase of Internet and mobile phone banking in the country, the overall usage of call centers/ IVR banking has been showing a declining trend.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issued Payment Systems Review January-March, 2018 saying that banking through digital channels has been gaining increasing popularity in the country in recent years as the volume of country’s total Payments’ transactions grew by 3.2% compared to previous quarter with a decline in 3.3% in the value of transactions.

During the quarter under review, 68.0 thousand transactions value Rs.2.1 billion were processed by Call Centers/ IVR Banking. These transactions showed a quarterly decline of 12.1% and 7.1% both in volume and value of transactions respectively.

Pakistan Real Time Interbank Settlement Mechanism (PRISM) is the large value Payment Systems. It enables the transfer and settlement of high value interbank funds and improves the overall efficiency of the large value payment system.

During the quarter under review, PRISM processed 446.5 thousands transactions of value Rs.90.1 trillion. These transactions showed a quarterly growth of 6.7% in volume of transactions, however, showed a slight decline of 3.8% in value of transactions compared to the previous quarter.

The customers’ transfer transactions includes 145.3 thousands transactions of value Rs.87.3 billion of home remittances delivered through PRISM system across beneficiaries accounts. During the Quarter under review, eBanking channels i.e. RTOBs, ATM, POS, Mobile Phone, Internet and Call Centers Banking as well as e-Commerce altogether processed 196.2 million transactions of value Rs.11.9 trillion. These transactions showed a quarterly growth of 5.0 % and 2.2 % in volume and value respectively compared to the previous quarter. In the total eBanking transactions RTOBs has the highest share i.e. 83.5% in value of transactions whereas, the highest share w.r.t. the volume i.e. 62.0% goes to transactions processed by ATMs.

Commercial banks deployed 426 more ATMs by the end of the quarter reaching the total number of ATMs in the country to 13,835. This showed a quarterly increase of 3.2% in the number of ATM. During the quarter, ATMs processed 121.6 million transactions valuing Rs.1.4 trillion. These transactions showed a quarterly growth of 5.5% and 7.0% in volume and value of transactions respectively as compared to previous quarter. Despite the availability of other financial services, still ATMs are mostly used for Cash withdrawals in the country. In total ATMs transactions, cash withdrawals from ATMs has the highest share of 94.8% in volume with 87.2% share as value. The average ticket size of ATMs transaction is 11,906. iii. In Pakistan, 26 Banks are offering Internet Banking Service and there are 2.9 Internet Banking users registered with Banks. During the quarter under review, 8.4 million transactions of value Rs.332.8 billion were processed through Internet Banking. These transactions showed a growth of 13.4% and 13.7% both in volume and value of transactions respectively.

Published in Daily Times, June 6th 2018.