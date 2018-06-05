Reham must apologise for ‘vulgar’ book within 24 hours: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that Reham Khan must apologise for her “vulgar” and “made up” book within 24 hours.

The “leaked manuscript” of the book caused an outrage amongst PTI supporters and leaders, who have been vehemently critical of the news presenter. According to reports, Reham’s book revolves around her time as wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Speaking about the book, Fawad said: “Why is Reham publishing such a book before elections, and how could she ask her young son and daughter to edit such a vulgar book? This book is coming from Raiwind and it aims to destroy family system in Pakistan.”

Fawad continued that Reham must be questioned about her financial resources since she leads a luxurious life in London.

He demanded an apology from Imran’s ex-wife, while he also requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Islamic Ideological Council (IIC) to take notice.