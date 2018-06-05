International Day for the fight against IUU Fishing observed

KARACHI: International Day for the fight against ‘Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing’ will be observed today to draw attention to the threats posed by IUU fishing activities and highlight the sustainable use of fisheries resources.

In its last meeting, held in December 2017, the General Assembly of the United Nations had approved Resolution 9/2017 for the ‘Observance of the International Day for the Fight against Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing’ on June 5 every year.

IUU fishing is a grave issue faced by the nations of the Northern and West Indian Ocean. Globally, IUU fishing is estimated to make up about 20 percent of the total marine wild catch. Catch from IUU fishing is worth between $10 and $23.5 billion annually.

IUU fishing can jeopardize and debilitate conservation and management efforts for sustainable tuna fisheries, ultimately undermining profits and livelihoods of the fishermen that play by the rules.

Commenting on the day, Muhammad Moazzam Khan, Technical Advisor, World Wildlife Foundation (WWF) Pakistan emphasized on early ratification of the Agreement on Port State Measures (PSMA) by Pakistan, which is the first binding international agreement to specifically target IUU fishing.

The PSMA aims to deter and eliminate IUU fishing by preventing vessels engaged in IUU fishing from using ports and landing their catches.

Khan said that a system of registering fishing boats should be streamlined and a mandatory log book system should be introduced to ensure that the fish catch is properly recorded.

Muhammad Moazzam said that a strict vigil must be kept on transboundary areas to ensure effective control of poaching activities which deprive fishermen from fisheries resources.

WWF-Pakistan further stressed on the need to declare more Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) along the coast of Pakistan as they contribute towards controlling IUU fishing and conserving natural resources.

The Government of Balochistan has already declared Astola Island as an MPA whereas consultations are underway for the declaration of Miani Hor and Churna Island.

Published in Daily Times, June 5th 2018.