Caretaker CM reviews Youm-e-Ali security arrangements

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Fazul-ur-Rehman, in a meeting on Monday, reviewed security arrangements for Youm-e-Ali which will be observed on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Youm-e-Ali, the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali is observed on the 21st day of Ramzan every year. This year, Youm-e-Ali will be observed on June 6.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Inspecter General (IG) Sindh AD Khowja, Principal Secretary to CM Aijz Ali Khan, Secretary Home Qazi Shahid Pervez, Additonal IG Karachi Mushtaq Maher and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Azad Khan.

Briefing the CM, IG Sindh AD Khowaja said that a detailed security plan for Youm-e-Ali procession had been worked out.

He added that 4244 policemen, including 191 pilot escorts, would be deployed in the South Zone. Out of the 4244 police officers, 3069 police officers would be stationed along the route, 185 on the security of the processions taken out from Lines Area Imambargahs, 317 on dispersal route of the mourners, 250 at entry points, 64 at hospitals and 168 would be stationed for post incident plan.

The IG said that a total of six Imambargahs in the South Zone had been declared ‘most sensitive’ three of which were in Clifton, two in the city area and one in Lyari. He added that the total number of sensitive Imambargahs was 40.

The IG stated that the security plan was formulated keeping in mind that 53 majalis had been declared ‘sensitive’. Additional IG Karachi, Mushtaq Maher said that coordination meeting with Ulemas, dignitaries, organisers had already been held. He informed the CM that peace committees at district and sub-divisional level had been reorganized by the relevant police officials.

Mushtaq Maher added that volunteer and scout teams comprising of men and women had been organized for police assistance.

The CM took note of all the arrangements and directed the police department to remove wall chalking, banners, sign boards and other hate material from the city.

At this the IG Police said that work had been started and it would be completed by Monday evening.

DIG South Azad Khan said that obstructions from the route of procession had been removed. He added that surveillance of terrorists released on bail and those put on 4th Schedule of ATA had been started.

The CM said that there should be zero tolerance on misuse of loudspeaker, wall chalking and hate material.

He also directed the police department to further develop a close coordination with the Rangers and intelligence agencies, including special branch for foolproof security arrangements.

The chief minister was informed that there was close coordination with district administration and local bodies for the cleanliness of the routes of majalis and processions.

It was also decided that the code of conduct issued by Home Department would be strictly implemented.

The IG Police said that the procession would start from Nishtar Park and it would pass through Purani Nomaish, Saddar- Empress Market and Regal Chowk, M.A Jinnah Road on its way to Hussainian Iranian Imambargah. He added that around 1500 participants were expected.

Mr AD Khowaja explained that the route of the procession had been divided into six sectors and 15 sub-sectors. Each sector would be commanded by Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) respectively.

Under the plan, 40 ambulances would be deployed at designated points and the entire route would be sealed by closing the side lanes. Commandoes would guard a total of 927 spots including 308 buildings, 157 roof tops and 462 gateways.

Published in Daily Times, June 5th 2018.