Imran Khan will finalise party tickets, says PTI Sindh leader

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Zaidi, while addressing a press conference on Monday, said that the PTI had not finalised candidates from Sindh yet.

Ali Zaidi said that candidates from PTI will contest the upcoming election from all across Sindh, adding that the party had received at least five forms from each constituency.

Criticising the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government in Sindh, Zaidi said that the most corrupt government had left and the PTI wanted to celebrate a ‘day of riddance’ (youm-e-nijat). “I don’t think the PPP will govern in this province again since PPP has been governing for decades,” continued Zaidi.

Regarding the distribution of tickets, Zaidi said, “Whether I get a ticket or not makes no difference. Good news is that next prime minister will be from Karachi.”

He told the media that PTI chairman Imran Khan would contest elections from three constituencies in Karachi.

“In no time we are going put everything in front of Imran Khan. His decisions on the alotment of tickets will be followed by all the party workers,” added Zaidi.

He said that differences among party members should not be discussed in the public.

When asked about Amir Liaqat’s recent spat with the PTI, Zaidi said that Amir should not have discussed the issue on social media when he had the party forum available to him.

Earlier on Sunday, Amir Liaqat had taken to social media to express his reservations regarding the distribution of party tickets.

” Mr Fridous Shamim Naqvi refused to award me ticket from home town and she adopted a stance that is not suitable to be posted here on social media keeping in view Imran Khan respect. I am going to put my political decision in front of people by tomorrow,” read Amir’s tweet.

PTI Karachi Chapter Head Firdous Shamim Naqvi responded to Amir Liaquat’s grievances by telling the media that Amir Liaquat was a reputable person but he did not submit an application for his candidacy in the upcoming general elections.

According to Firdous Naqvi, PTI as national party had a formula, which included the submissions of applications and interviews. “It is impossible for a party candidate to obtain tickets without following the key procedure” added Naqvi.

Published in Daily Times, June 5th 2018.