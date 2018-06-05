Caretaker CM briefed on the water crisis

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Fazul-ur-Rehman said that the country was going through a water shortage and there was a need to ensure that water was available both at the tail end and in the city.

This he said while presiding over his maiden meeting with the Irrigation Department at the CM House on Monday.

Irrigation Secretary Jamal Shah while briefing the caretaker CM said that the existing water shortage in the country stood at around 42 percent.

Quoting water accord, Mr Shah said that during kharif season water share of Sindh goes up to 106,300 cusecs against which it was receiving only 36,450 cusecs. This amounts to only 34 percent of the total water share allocated to Sindh.

He said that the withdrawal at the canals of Guddu Barrage has been recorded at 7600 cusecs. Desert Pat Feeder withdraws 3555 cusecs and the Ghotki Feeder withdraws 4045 cusecs.

The canals of Sukkur barrage withdraw 22715 cusecs. Their details are North Western Canal withdraws 1800 cusecs, Rice Canal 1000 cusecs, Dadu Canal 1675 cusecs, Nara Canal 8100 cusecs, Khairpur Feeder East 1140 cusecs, Rohri Canal 8100 cusecs and Khairpur Feeder West withdraws 900 cusecs.

Kotri Barrage’s withdrawal has been recorded at 6135 cusecs which include Kalri Baghar 2240 cusecs, Akram Wah 640 cusecs, Pinyari 1370 cusecs and New Fuleli 1885 cusecs.

The CM said that there were complaints of acute water shortage at Badin and other tail-end areas. He directed Secretary Irrigation to remove these complaints by releasing water, whatever it is available, up to the tail-end.

Talking about the water shortage in Karachi, the CM said that the water level at Kinjhar should be maintained at a standard level so water can be provided to the city smoothly.

On this chief Secretary Rizwan Memon said that he was personally monitoring water releases to the metropolis.

Special Secretary Aslam Ansari said that Kijhar Lake level has been maintained at 46.30 Reduced Level (RL) so that 1200 cusecs of water can be supplied to Karachi without any problem.

He added that the lake level of Kinjhar would be brought up to 53.2 RL when the water position improves in the River Indus.

Secretary Irrigation Jamal Shah said that the water position would improve soon since the temperature at Skurdu had increased to 32.2 degrees on Monday.

He said that the glaciers would begin melting and the water position would start improving from June 7. According to Jamal Shah around 70 percent water requirement would be achieved by June 15.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Principal Secretary to CM Aijaz Ali Khan, Secretary Irrigation Jamal Shah and Special Secretary (Tec) Irrigation Aslam Saryo and others.

Published in Daily Times, June 5th 2018.