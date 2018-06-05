Annual Qawali Night held at Arts Council Pakistan

President of the Karachi chapter of Arts Council Pakistan (ACP) Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah said that Qawwali, one of the most ancient and sacred forms of music, was being promoted through young artists.

He shared his views on the occasion of annual qawwali night which was held at Arts Council on the 2nd June 2018.

Muhammad Ahmed Shah said that qawwali relied on purity and goodness. He added that these days, many fame hungry artists wanted to get recognized swiftly but they were not dedicated to their work.

Admiring the young artist Hamza Akram, Shah said that his work was connecting the youth with this classical genre. He advised Hamza Akram to continue improving his work.

