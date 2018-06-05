3 FC personnel martyred, two others injured in Mustang suicide attack

Three Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred while two others were injured in a suicide attack near a check-post in Mustang city of Balochistan on Monday evening.

The incident occurred in the general area near Aziz FC check-post. The bodies and the injured personnel were shifted to Ghous Bakhsh hospital.

The deceased personnel were identified as sub inspector Munir Jan, Sepoy Ahmed Jan and Sepoy Parwez while the injured as Sepoy Nasir and Sepoy Irshad.

Last month, security forces foiled a major terrorist attack, killing all five suicide bombers who tried to storm a Frontier Corps (FC) compound in the city.

The terrorists mounted attack on FC Madadgar Centre, presumably in retaliation for the killing of the Balochistan LeJ chief, Salman Badeni, a day earlier, in one of the city’s most secure neighbourhoods near Quetta cantonment. Eight security personnel were injured in the attack. The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the brazen attack.

