‘Haqqani says he writes serious books, Imran not serious subject’

In a statement issued by former Pakistan ambassador to US, Husain Haqqani has clarified, “The report is utter nonsense and I am saddened that even respectable Pakistani media outlets have run it without at least checking with me first. I am not in the business of ghost writing, nor am I a literary agent, or publisher’s representative. If Imran Khan is having a problem with his ex-wife writing a tell-all book, he should discuss it with her without invoking my name without any basis.”

The statement came a day after certain sections of media reported that Reham Khan met Husain Haqqani in London and “sought his help to get her book published”.

He continued: “I ran into Reham Khan and her son at London Department store Harvey Nichols. We had a civil, social conversation like any two Pakistanis running into each other should. It had nothing to do with her book or publishing arrangements. I respect Reham Khan as I respect all current and former members of the journalist fraternity and am appalled by the nastiness of attacks on her. Clearly some people are panicking about Reham Khan’s forthcoming book and their state of panic and fear about me has been surreal for years. I assure Imran Khan that I have never taken him seriously enough to get involved in the publication of his former wife’s memoirs. He should turn his attentions elsewhere.”

Published in Daily Times, June 5th 2018.