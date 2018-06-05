Pakistan keen to boost ties with Belarus: Mamnoon

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain Monday said Pakistan is keen to enhance bilateral relations with Belarus in the fields of trade and agriculture.

Talking to Pakistan’s envoy-designate to Belarus Saleem Moazzam here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said there existed huge potential to strengthen relations between the two countries. He said Pakistan gives utmost importance to its relations with Belarus as both the countries enjoy fraternal relations. He urged upon the envoy-designate to focus on strengthening ties between Pakistan and Belarus in areas of mutual interest. He asked the diplomat to work on exchange visits of businessmen after assuming his responsibilities in Belarus.

President Mamnoon mentioned that the President of Belarus Alaxendar Lukashenko was a great friend of Pakistan and was interested to fortify relations with Pakistan. He said Pakistan was also willing to enhance bilateral ties with Belarus.

Published in Daily Times, June 5th 2018.